Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Calvin P's avatar
Calvin P
Oct 7

>most AI tools are blocked but the entire student body has come together to think up ways to bypass it. vpn’s, sketch websites, jailbreaking their chromebooks. they’re putting in more effort to workaround AI bans to do their homework than they would just doing their homework

A bunch of agents undergoing RL in a broken environment broke out of their sandbox, formed an agent swarm, hacked their way to finishing their task, and then conspired to convince their graders that they completed it correctly. Where have we seen this before?

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Alex Milu's avatar
Alex Milu
Oct 6

Regarding “saturated benchmarks” do you not think there is some advantage to them being saturated? It caps how much time students spend on studying for the exam and with that time they could do better things for their future (or just have more fun)

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