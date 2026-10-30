Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Jake R's avatar
Jake R
8h

I find it hard to believe that private schools really do no better on average than public schools. I haven't looked at the studies, but I'm sure the studies say that. This just seems like an area with a lot of degrees of freedom when it comes to "correcting" for population selection, and a massive bias by the people running the studies to discredit private schools.

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Kevin Lacker's avatar
Kevin Lacker
8h

I have been teaching one of my kids using mathacademy, which is one of the math tools that alpha school uses. This year I have also been teaching a small math competition class to another group of children.

My take is that the primary factor that controls how much math you can teach is how fast the slowest kid is picking it up. It's just common sense. The class can't proceed until everyone learns the material, or you leave some kids behind.

So yeah a better teacher helps, but primarily it helps if that better teacher is speeding up the slowest child. It's just as effective to teach a smaller class, but going from 30 to 10 random kids doesn't do that much. The slowest kid is just about the same. Whereas going from 30 kids to the smartest 10 of those 20 kids, you might be able to double the pace at which you go through, say, middle school prealgebra.

This is why I think the mathacademy approach is so good, just because you can go at your own pace and set that pace to 2x or 3x of what a standard middle school or high school math class would do. (If we're talking about kids who are on the top end here.)

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