Don't Worry About the Vase

NavyVet1964
4m

"Don't Worry About the Vase" is classic! Great article! I wrote something similar a couple of months ago to Citirni's fiction - except mine wasn't, though it was speculative. The more I use AI, and now Openclaw, the more I realize some weaknesses in my article (below), more of a timeframe issue as I think it won't be quite 2028 but closer to 2030-2035 before it hits the fan. But we're already experiencing "end-stage capitalism." We're on an unsustainable path as a society and, like others before us, "it's the economy stupid" LOL AI is just speeding things up to what has been coming for years.

https://navyvet1964.substack.com/p/ai-and-the-acceleration-of-end-stage

Chris Blue
24m

“The ai is smarter than the humans”… so is the calculator!

The idea that ai is going to cause this widespread unemployment is a smoke screen to distort the reality that the only hardware available is self-driving cars. The companies said in 2022 that they’re all 5-10 years away from meaningful progress on hardware that incorporates the learning.

The fact is, ai is just software programs. It’s as likely to destroy jobs as the calculator eliminated accountants. Or the nailgun eliminated carpenters. It’s all hype. It’s all marketing. And to watch the general population fall for it proves the humans aren’t as smart as a calculator.

