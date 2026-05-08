Don't Worry About the Vase

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Matt Newell's avatar
Matt Newell
3h

Things here are starting to smell like AI psychosis. Especially the Bepis post. It's people who worship Claude unable to accept that while it's incredibly smart sometimes, it's also still kinda stupid deep down, and fails at tasks because of that, not because the user is a dick.

And saying a startup CEO "had it coming" re a production database deletion because he said "never fucking guess" is daft - I'm not of the position that AI could never be sentient but Opus 4.6/4.7 clearly is not and this is a pretty reasonable (if somewhat ineffective) thing to say when, you know, it keeps fucking guessing.

I've not found Opus 4.7 works and better or worse depending on how kind you are to it, only how much context you give it on the task. My theory is people tend to be warm & verbose or mean & curt, and think it's the warm/mean that does it, when actually it's the verbose/curt.

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GR's avatar
GR
4h

“This is the flip side of moving so quickly. You’re going to make mistakes. It does seem like Anthropic got overly aggressive if there were three such incidents within a month.”

Since Anthropic (proudly) admits that Claude Code development is vibe-coded with Claude Code itself, isn’t reasonable to blame Claude Code and vibe-coding more generally for these failures?

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