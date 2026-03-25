Don't Worry About the Vase

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
3h

"Going around user intent, especially to delete things, seems like a five alarm fire type of incident."

People need to be told over and over again that the underlying technology of ALL of current AI is probabilistic.

What that means is it is FUNDAMENTALLY UNRELIABLE.

What it means is it is FUNDAMENTALLY INSECURE.

Jensen Huang says we have AGI now. He's full of it, but one part of that is true.

Humans are unreliable and insecure. Any LLM trained on human knowledge will be, too.

We get around that by imposing deterministic controls. Most of the time that works to a certain degree.

But we still have crime, war, espionage, etc. So obviously not working that well.

The same situation will apply to AI.

Right now, the cybersecurity industry is going nuts - literally clawing their eyes out over things like OpenClaw. It's a massive shift in cybersecurity threats that few people or companies are ready for. It will get worse before it gets better - which is true of human security in general (see: Iran war.)

What matters is how you deal with it, personally and professionally.

Which is my meme: "You can haz better security. You can haz worse security. But you can not haz 'security'. There is no security. Deal."

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Presto's avatar
Presto
39m

Help it's going too fast, I can't understand half of what's going on.

I got used to using Claude Code from the browser / on terminal / from the phone (pushing on github repos), but now I also need to get used to Cowork and other stuff I guess. But not before I finish the Open Socrates 2 review Electric Boogaloo.

Thank you for your service, Zvi, hope we somehow don't all die in a few years.

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