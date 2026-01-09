Don't Worry About the Vase

I am having trouble relating to this post as someone outside of the larger techno-blob. I have a 9-5-type job which for many reasons I would not be using Claude for. In my home life my hobbies only involve computers for gaming. What would I use Claude Code for?

Francis Bacon had this to say about reading 400 odd years ago: Some books are to be tasted, others to be swallowed, and some few to be chewed and digested; that is some books are to be read only in parts; others to be read but not curiously; and some few to be read wholly, and with diligence and attention. Some books may also be read by deputy, and extracts made of them by others.

In these claims of hyper AI productivity, I detect a whiff of those notes experts whose systems for categorization were going to unlock the secrets of the universe. But in the end these guys only seemed to write articles about taking notes.

Today, I believe AI allows everyone, even the non-programmer (especially the non-programmer?) to jump one or two rungs up the IT ladder. But serious, quality software still takes time. Less time now, certainly, but time nonetheless. When anyone claims to be as efficient as one thousand Google engineers, I think it fair to ask where his equivalent of Google is.

