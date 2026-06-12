Don't Worry About the Vase

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Tom Oliver's avatar
Tom Oliver
10h

When can we expect your commentary on the US Gov’t’s export control decision?

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Mike's avatar
Mike
19h

I think the release was a mistake.

Aligning a potentially-dangerous dual-use model to be useful but also adversarially robust is a very difficult problem. API-level mitigations with additional context and smarts and injections can help, but are far from trivial and still not guaranteed to work.

So far as I understand the timeline:

1. They trained Mythos

2. They were surprised by the cyber and other capabilities, and correctly realised this was a problem

3. So, they did the limited release only

4. But, they committed to a public release, with better guardrails

5. Weeks pass, presumably working on smart classifiers

6. (Speculative) they fail to produce something adequate, so they fall back to a hasty topic-level classifier

7. They follow through with the release

From #2 to #7, ~two months must have passed. They have the best ML engineers in the world. I flatly don't believe that a glorified regex is actually the result of two months' work.

A 5% false positive rate? Fable, on release day, not allowed to read its own release announcement, let alone model card? This is not sane. The sane alternative, when you can't get the safety right, is not "release it with no safety" or "release it with shallow/overactive safety", it is DON'T RELEASE IT.

This is not even considering the trust issues or 'guardrail anxiety' and such. But all of that was also avoidable by just not releasing!

I really, really hope they learn from this, as it feels like they *still* don't know what they are doing, on multiple levels.

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