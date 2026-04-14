Don't Worry About the Vase

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John Church's avatar
John Church
12h

Re: things being taken offline and employability- another way to interpret this is that as online services become more fraught to run safely and less trusted in general we move more services analog employing people in the process.

A relevant example that already exists is paper balloting- we could reduce the need for poll workers significantly if everyone voted digitally but the security tradeoff is already too severe. In the future, this calculus may work out the same way for many other tasks. I’m not saying we go back to paper ledgers for accounting or anything, but there may be a lot of important systems that you end up wanting a human air-gap.

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rod jenkin's avatar
rod jenkin
8h

"Things are only going to get faster and weirder and scarier from here."

Would be good to get your speculative thoughts and timescales.

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