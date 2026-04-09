Don't Worry About the Vase

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Ted Sanders's avatar
Ted Sanders
2hEdited

> This is the first model other than GPT-2 that is at first not being released for public use at all.

Correction: o3 was announced 4 months before it was released to the public, and early pre-release access was given to safety testers: https://openai.com/index/early-access-for-safety-testing/

To a smaller degree, GPT-5.3-Codex was also unavailable to the public via API at launch, due to cyber risk, and was only broadly released in the API once additional safeguards had been implemented: https://openai.com/index/introducing-gpt-5-3-codex/

There is a pretty clear history of powerful models not being broadly available to the public while safety is tested and improved.

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Peter A. Jensen's avatar
Peter A. Jensen
2h

Mythos self-portrait, as imagined by Opus based on the System Card... 6 fingers.

BAN Superintelligence Until Provably Safe.

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