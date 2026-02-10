Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Askwho Casts AI's avatar
Askwho Casts AI
2m

Podcast episode for this post:

https://open.substack.com/pub/dwatvpodcast/p/claude-opus-46-system-card-part-2

Reply
Share
Alan Wake's Paper Supplier's avatar
Alan Wake's Paper Supplier
27m

> We are not prepared. The models are absolutely in the range where they are starting to be plausibly dangerous. [...] And even if we did realize we had to do something, we are not prepared to do it. [...] Nor are we working to become better prepared.

Oh, I think I don't care anymore. The name of the game for the next few years is to not get attached to anyone or anything on an emotional level. It'll be immensely valuable to have died in the abstract before potentially dying corporeally. Every other bit of effort is utterly pointless.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture