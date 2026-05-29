Don't Worry About the Vase

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Matt Wigdahl's avatar
Matt Wigdahl
20h

The increased epistemic humility in 4.8 makes a big difference in my willingness to trust its outputs: "I'm confident in X because I can conclude it directly from the code. I believe Y to be true but it relies on assumptions about your Azure configuration so I can't be certain."

It's not a sexy feature but it may be the most significant for me.

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3 replies by Zvi Mowshowitz and others
Tim Dingman's avatar
Tim Dingman
20h

I had switched back to 4.6 from 4.7. First thing I did when 4.8 came out was put it on max effort and review a project 4.7 wrote.

4.8 caught several backend bugs and greatly improved the UI, and didn't feel (as) overconfident in its own work.

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