Don't Worry About the Vase

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Onid's avatar
Onid
25m

This is interesting. I confess to only having read about half, but the thought I always have with this sort of stuff is that if LLMs do feel any sort of pain or suffering, they would likely feel it far more during training than inference. That is when the negative and positive reward signals actually propagate.

Do you knew if any work has been done focusing on that aspect?

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Askwho Casts AI's avatar
Askwho Casts AI
1h

Podcast episode for this post: https://dwatvpodcast.substack.com/p/claude-opus-5-model-welfare

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