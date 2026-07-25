Don't Worry About the Vase

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Artifice's avatar
Artifice
1h

I got a little excited when I saw Opus's self-portrait, thinking Anthropic had finally deployed an image generator. Then I saw the "executed by ChatGPT" and chuckled. As samey as the AI labs look at times, it's good to have reminders like these of how different they are.

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Mira's avatar
Mira
2h

The “most tasks do not require Mythos-level big model smell” line feels right. I keep seeing people reach for the biggest model first, then quietly admit the smaller one was faster and less annoying for the actual workflow.

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