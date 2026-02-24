Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew McDonald's avatar
Andrew McDonald
1h

Great post, eerily like an officefull of accountants arguing about their favourite biros. Brododaktylos eos, tho, new world.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture