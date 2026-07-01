Don't Worry About the Vase

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Alastair Horn's avatar
Alastair Horn
4h

I'm not particularly impressed. Opus level intelligence seems accurate, if a step behind 4.8. But it didn't seem cheaper per task in my usage, so what's the point?

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Charlie Garfield's avatar
Charlie Garfield
2h

Tbh, it almost makes me doubt the talent at Anthropic a little bit and makes me think their current lead isn't due to general research and talent superiority but rather temporarily having the most compute. We'll see if this pattern holds.

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