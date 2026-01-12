Don't Worry About the Vase

Aris C
4d

You're single because you stress too much, and have read ten roundups on dating.

Shaked Koplewitz
4d

The thing about your girlfriend/wife not liking you being alone with another woman is also culture dependent. That is, if you live in a culture where that's considered intimate, you'd be signalling intimacy with another woman just by doing it even if you personally are not actually interested in that.

(It'd be nice if we could fully separate signalling actions from practical actions so that we wouldn't pay the utility cost of not being able to carpool, but that's not going to happen pretty generally).

