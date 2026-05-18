Don't Worry About the Vase

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Heidi McLaughlin's avatar
Heidi McLaughlin
9h

Now that I scanned all this I realize I probably shouldn’t have hearted it, but I’m not one to un-heart things, so my heart stands.

I did like this quote - pretty safe out of context - not an easy thing to achieve here mind you.

“yes, you can improve things by putting time and effort and intellectual analysis into them, even implicit and vibey-things.”

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Kevin M.'s avatar
Kevin M.
12h

"Or, you can find someone to pay me 10m (post tax) to impregnate me and have me raise his child, sole custody, single mother. If you know someone who might be interested (and who I haven’t already talked with about this), ask them to email my assistant at sasha.c.whitt@gmail.com. If the deal goes through, I’ll pay you $300k."

So I guess she's already talked to Elon Musk about this?

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