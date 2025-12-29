Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

Liron Shapira
Dec 29

Regarding your proposed downsides of asking to hold hands, which I maintain are still actually effectively none:

"Getting a no" is obviously a possibility, but I'm confident that the vast majority of people who have gotten themselves in a position to consider asking will get a yes. Hell, even asking strangers in your first encounter will get you in the ballpark of 50% if you're friendly and polite. Asking people who have spent time with you on a previous occasion, and are spending time with you now, will generally get you >70% yes IMO. Regardless, the point of this tactic is to capture the "yes" scenario while failing gracefully in the "no" scenario. So it's worth doing as long as the odds are, say, 20%+, which they absolutely are.

I strongly advise against trying to avoid Zvi's alleged scenario - don't worry you'll screw things up because you made an awkward first move, thus losing your chance to make a smooth first move. First, an awkward first move is generally 80%+ as effective as a smooth first move. Surveys (and talking to most anyone to get anecdotes) show that most people would be thrilled to have awkward first moves made to them by people who are in the ballpark of dateable.

Note: People just don't want the awkward first move to be *creepy*. What's creepy is concealed intentions. If you're just being your authentic self, authentically communicating "I'm giving this a shot, I'd love to succeed but I'm also prepared to get rejected and be mature about it" - even if you do so while stuttering and blushing or whatever - then you're not creepy, in fact you're quite likable in that moment, and quite dignified & respectable when the story gets told later to her friends. But if you don't believe me - if you're suffering from awkwardness, and your strategy is to plot to do something smoother in order to not be awkward - then ironically, the most likely scenario is that your smooth plan will turn out awkward and creepy.

What about the scenario where they don't see you as being in the ballpark of dateable? Then you really shouldn't be focusing your effort on trying to jump from nondateable to dateable, when there are most likely tons of people who do see you as being in the ballpark of dateable, and you don't know because you've been hopeless at making safe first moves.) If you're nondateable to them, the first move gets the "no" over with while still giving you coolness points as I describe in my thread, and everything basically plays out as if you were never awkward.

In conclusion: I maintain it's incredibly hard to anticipate a scenario where asking to hold your prospect's hands, and then proceeding forward or backing down according to the interest level they communicate back, isn't super positive expected value, compared to virtually any other tactic imagineable.

Alan Wake's Paper Supplier
Dec 29

Wait, so are supposed to date people or prepare to die in horrific ways to an alien intelligence?

