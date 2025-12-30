Don't Worry About the Vase

Performative Bafflement
Dec 30Edited

> The good news is this is not 15 things, it is more like 5. A lot of redundancy.

I didn't really see a geography, so let's assume Claire is in NYC or LA.

I'll say 6+ feet for height, college degree or higher, no smoking or drinking, $150k+ income, "fit" and between age 18-35.

According to my calculator¹: https://cholmondeley.github.io/Dating-Calculator/

There are a whopping ~190 men in NYC meeting this criteria.

Los Angeles does a little better, and there's ~320! So, definitely move to LA. Sadly, there are only ~1.3k men meeting these criteria in our entire nation, so hopefully she's top .005% herself and can snag one of them. Best of luck, Claire!

In fact, there's only about 5k "6 feet, 6 figures, 6 pack" eligible single men with no kids in the entire country in the 18-35 age band, and that's before any filtering at all by geography, drinking, smoking, education, religion, or politics.

But you know, the fact this might surprise some people is exactly why I made the calculator in the first place! Essentially everyone is both ignorant of and exceptionally optimistic when it comes to base rates.

¹ Data in the calculator from NHANES BMI, height, waist circumference, and grip strength. Economic and education and political and religious data from CES and ACS PUMS.

Oswin
Dec 30

yeah re astrology clear play to smile and nod and still end up dinging her points for it. Unless very explicitly stated upfront definitely not a good match for most people reading this blog.

