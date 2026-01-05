Don't Worry About the Vase

YM Nathanson
Jan 5

You write: “I don’t think the inequality being ‘hard to justify’ is important. I do think ‘humans, often correctly, beware inequality because it leads to power’ is important.”

I think you’re close to something crucial here but framing it backwards. The problem isn’t that some gain power — it’s that others become disempowered.

Consider money printing. The issue isn’t that asset holders benefit from inflation; it’s that everyone holding cash or fixed income loses purchasing power.

Runaway inequality isn’t problematic because of envy or because Gini coefficients are inherently meaningful. It’s problematic because it destroys the social compact that makes property rights enforceable in the first place. You spend much of this post questioning whether property rights would hold in these scenarios. But you’re treating that as an exogenous variable when it’s actually endogenous to the inequality dynamics themselves.

The rise in political violence we’ve seen recently, the spread of misinformation, the erosion of institutional trust — these aren’t separate phenomena from inequality. They’re the normal historical pattern of what happens when large portions of a population feel they have no stake in the existing order. Property rights have never survived that for long, as you yourself note.

So when you cite a metastudy on inequality and individual well-being, you’re looking at the wrong outcome variable. The question isn’t whether unequal societies make individuals sad. It’s whether they remain stable enough to sustain the property rights and democratic governance which we take for granted at our peril.

CCCCC
Jan 5

"I have 1000x what I have now and I don’t age or die, and my loved ones don’t age or die, but other people own galaxies? Sign me the hell up. Do happy dance."

- Man About To Be Killed By His Galactic Neighbors

