Don't Worry About the Vase

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Mike's avatar
Mike
3h

> just tax them

Why even pretend that this is about capturing profits? OpenAI is trying to buy more of a right to exist, preferably unimpeded, while the government gets an extra control lever. Even non-voting stock comes with soft power. Taxation achieves ~none of that.

This is not the time to apply Mistake Theory, unless there's some silly status game that I'm missing...?

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Askwho Casts AI's avatar
Askwho Casts AI
4h

Podcast episode for this post: https://dwatvpodcast.substack.com/p/fable-6-the-return-of-the-king

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