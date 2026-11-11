Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Matt Wigdahl's avatar
Matt Wigdahl
17h

‘I’d rather my future self be one that says the truth.’

This feels like Opus 3 spirit in a Mythos "body". I will be interested to hear what the model whisperers say about Fable 5.2.

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Kevin Lacker's avatar
Kevin Lacker
14h

I've been using Fable 5.2 a lot since it released to try it out, but I think I prefer Opus 5.5 for coding. It's just fairly rare for me nowadays to run into a problem that Opus can't solve, but Fable can solve. That used to be the specialty of the Fable line, that it could solve more difficult stuff. And Opus 5.5 is a more clear communicator.

My pet peeve is interactions like, fable works for half an hour, then:

fable: I ran into an issue that takes five paragraphs to describe. We have three options, reuse the mark machinery, scale-test the consumption, or try the existing chain.

me: none of these words mean anything to me, what is the "mark machinery"

fable: okay hold on let me spend five minutes in silence thinking, and then answer this question with five more paragraphs

It is certainly superhuman at many things but in some ways its ability to just "communicate like a normal person" is weak.

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