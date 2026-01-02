Don't Worry About the Vase

avalancheGenesis
Jan 3

The motherhood penalty thing...even outside of greedy careers (the salary structure for bagging groceries is pretty flat, obviously), even with pronatalist inclinations, I find myself sympathetic to the business side. We've had one manager out for over a year(!) on maternity leave at this point, with that position held open all this time at same compensation, hours, etc. Doesn't matter so much when we're at full managerial capacity, others can step up to fill the void. When we're down some though...and can't easily acquire more managers, because "on paper" she still counts as filling a spot, and it'd be awkward to only temporarily promote someone...it's just a headache. Like obviously the solution isn't to force her to come back to work, or demotion, or whatever. But children are a public good, and so having a private company subsidize this ongoing expense-in-absentia simply rankles. That's poor systems design, especially when a company does try hard for parity in hiring and promotion...shouldn't punish for doing the right thing.

Shaked Koplewitz
Jan 3

Re Israel, the underrated second factor is Israelis' willingness to just start doing things and trust in figuring them out as we go along. It's the opposite of Korean culture in that way, and it's also the reason Israel has great startups and lousy infrastructure.

