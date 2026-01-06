Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arbituram's avatar
Arbituram
Jan 6

I've often seen stats showing some young men 'want' more children than young women, but I'm skeptical that's actually true.

If I asked people "Do you want to have six pack abs?" I'm sure the male positive response rate would be very high.

If I asked "Are you willing to commit to doing strenuous exercise every day for a decade?" I expect we'd have many fewer takers.

I suspect young women interpret the more children question like the latter question, and men like the former.

Reply
Share
6 replies
5hout's avatar
5hout
Jan 6

"I don’t fully understand how parents were convinced to devote so many hours and dollars for organized youth sports, but the combination of pressure to do the sports and the ways they impose time costs on parents is by all reports really nasty."

3 thoughts on this:

1. I think an underdiscussed side is how organized youth sports let you pick the kinds of people you're going to be stuck hanging out with in powerful ways.

One of my kids started skating lessons yesterday (as opposed to my hamfisted attempts at teaching him (note: anything you don't remember learning how to do the activity, just go out and pay for coaching if possible, it is too hard to teach without substantial practice)). The kinds of people there are very much more "my" people than the people at swim class (perfectly nice people, just not a lot to shoot the breeze about). I know that when we've done youth archery events it was the same thing.

This is nice added benefit that would be hard to pass up even with more kids and worth some amount of crazymaking to preserve. Keeping this short, but a lot of downstream effects from hanging out with the right (for you) crowd and having your kid do the same.

2. For a while I coached middle school aged athletes at a very "community recreation" tier club. Despite the kids coming to the sport 3-4 years "late" and the parents only shilling out for once a week at a community rec center, they still asked about college sports/NCAA (vs 4-6 nights a week at a legit (expensive) club + travel costs). Doing things for fun and exercise is good and important! I'm not sure if I have a broader point to this other than (some) parents seem to be bonkers.

3. Organized sports are incredible tools for instilling hard work, drive and the ability to compete (win/lose/draw) gracefully. It's usually fairly obvious in the work place who competed at a moderately high level (with the caveat that sufficiently high level of other activities probably works just as well (thinking music/dance/MtG here)) and who didn't.

I'm sure it'll be rough, but I'm also sure that as part of forming my kids into functional civilized adults you'll pry sports from my cold dead hands. Of course, my wife and I started dating in college on a collegiate club team that practiced 4 days a week and traveled tons, so there are massive selection effects here.

Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture