Don't Worry About the Vase

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Kevin Lacker's avatar
Kevin Lacker
33m

The times when an open letter from employees of a company is effective is when it puts pressure on their management. Like the open letter from OpenAI employees to put pressure on the board to bring back Sam Altman - that one was effective.

This one seems like it is fundamentally trying to change US government policy, which I don't think will be effective. US policy right now is very much not to cede control on important decisions to international bodies. Especially with key military technology like AI.

It reminds me of physicists signing a letter to oppose nuclear weapons. In the political process, they just didn't end up being a very important voice, despite their role in actually building the technology.

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potato's avatar
potato
10m

Nitpick: the letter was open to all Google employees to sign, not Deep Mind employees only. Appropriate denominator is then closer to 200,000 than 10,000.

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