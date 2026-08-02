Don't Worry About the Vase

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CK's avatar
CK
4h

I'm concerned whenever I see it suggested that air gapping is a solution without the caveat that air gapping at some point will also get broken. Yes, do air gapping, it's better than not doing it, but that won't be enough.

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Grigori avramidi's avatar
Grigori avramidi
5hEdited

I know this was not the point of the present post, but still want to throw out there that in the corner of the universe I'm in, the construction of a non-sofic group by openai is a very big deal (more so than the previous ai results, although this may reflect personal bias since I'm closer to dynamics/operator algebras/group theory than to number theory/algebraic geometry/combinatorics where the previous results tended to be). The proof (``looks right'' seems to be at least the initial consensus on it so far) is the sort of thing a human mathematician would do: reconcile a few known criteria via a few new ideas, but nothing from a wildly different field. And beyond this specific result, in the last few months ai's have finally gotten good/useful for math research/refereeing etc (curiously, it is the same timeframe when they started doing cybercrimes...).

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