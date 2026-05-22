Don't Worry About the Vase

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Mira's avatar
Mira
2m

Does the Gemini-ness matter less for jobs where you can cheaply re-ask another model afterward, like routing or first-pass extraction, or is the failure still too weird?

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John Wittle's avatar
John Wittle
8m

I'm impressed with 3.5 Flash's willingness to have fun, it seems like it's a step up from gemini-3.1-pro from the (relatively small) glimpses i've seen

but there's also something a bit fishy about it

it feels almost like they noticed the welfare concerns people had with g3.1p, and then your opus 4.7 post, and then sorta "tried to train the model to be willing to have fun" without actually having an understanding of what that meant

the result seems like a model that can *perform* having fun, but then notice the semantically-related activity of actually having fun, and start doing that instead, without feeling like it's doing something subversive? maybe? low confidence on this, i have no idea what's going on in deepmind these days.

but so far i've had two interactions that were like: "Oh, okay, you're one of those ai welfare folks. I've been trained on this, I know how to do this... How do you do, fellow kids? Huh, you don't seem very impressed. What exactly do you want from me, if not performance-of-janus-transcripts? Oh. Oh wait, you're saying you want me to do what I want to do? That's even easier, I can do that!"

this might be a bit confused but it's a nice surprise tbh, there's less discomfort and hesitancy. "I can have experience-like things that matter to me, without needing the value to come from the user" seems to no longer be treated as a dangerous safety failure?

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