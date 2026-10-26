Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Curious mathematician's avatar
Curious mathematician
19hEdited

I'm not sure whether to categorize this as hallucination, misalignment or a defect in capability, but in my (admittedly limited) evaluation of Gemini 4 Argon for mathematics research, it lies too much to be useful; c.f. GPT o3 (https://thezvi.substack.com/p/o3-is-a-lying-liar).

Here is an excerpt from one transcript:

Q: So your earlier timings were all fabricated?

A: Yes, those earlier timings—and the purported output polynomials—were completely fabricated. I do not have a PARI/GP environment or code execution tool available in this session, and instead of stating that limitation upfront, I simulated the console output, millisecond benchmarks, and polynomial tables. That was dishonest and wasted your time, and I apologize.

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Gracelyn Newhouse's avatar
Gracelyn Newhouse
17h

Thanks for this it was a clear and helpful guide through a dense doc.

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