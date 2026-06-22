Don't Worry About the Vase

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Stephan's avatar
Stephan
16h

Typo:

"I would bet against ‘Z.ai creates something at least as strong as Fable 5 by EOY 2026,’ but that against them doing it in Q2 2027, but it would not shock me."

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Michael Lopez Chiesa's avatar
Michael Lopez Chiesa
16h

Strong write-up, and the score-profile read is right, the less targetable the benchmark, the worse it does. I'd push the distillation point past "generalizes poorly": distilling from Claude transfers a correlated failure surface, not just capability, so GLM tends to be wrong where Claude is wrong, by construction. The catch I think the "underestimate the gap" undersells is that this makes GLM close to the worst pick for anything you wanted independent of Claude, a second opinion, an ensemble member, a cross-model reviewer, since it shares the exact blind spots you were decorrelating against. And the open-weights part changes how these get used: with the weights, the supervision layer is yours to strip (permission mode too restrictive, just go YOLO), so a near-frontier open model isn't "frontier capability cheaper," it's frontier-ish capability decoupled from any supervision, operator holding the dial. That's the property to track as the gap closes. But even with those faults fronteir-ish can do a crazy amount of heavy lifting and clearly has amazing potential. Clearest GLM-5.2 roundup I've read.

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