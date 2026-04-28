Don't Worry About the Vase

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Kevin's avatar
Kevin
15h

I use both Codex and Claude Code daily as a software engineer, they are very close to each other. A couple narrow areas that Codex is better at - it’s better at code reviewing an existing diff to find bugs, and it’s better at creating and updating skills for itself. Claude Code is better at explaining what it’s actually doing, and having the discussion with you about what exactly you want to do.

It’s a time of miracles! - the amount we can get done with these tools vs a few years ago is astounding.

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Victor Lira's avatar
Victor Lira
12h

> Mixed feelings on 5.5 pro, the speed is amazing and results are good but it lacks the rigor and hyper-autistic attention to detail that made 5.4 pro exceptional for hard tasks

Agree on this. From cursory use over the past couple of days, 5.5 Pro doesn't spend that much time reasoning, I'd say 4x less in duration on average

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