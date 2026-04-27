Don't Worry About the Vase

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Askwho Casts AI's avatar
Askwho Casts AI
4h

Podcast episode for this post:

https://dwatvpodcast.substack.com/p/gpt-55-the-system-card

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vectro
3h

> if it is ‘the model doesn’t care what the user says about the CoT,’ then yeah, why should the model care about that?

Anthropic's Prompt Improver has suggested prompts with language like, "In a <thinking> block, enumerate the following steps. This section could be quite verbose/lengthy, ..." My assumption is that prompts like this force the model to directly consider certain failure cases that might otherwise be rationalized or ignored.

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