Don't Worry About the Vase

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Higgs Field's avatar
Higgs Field
7h

> GPT-5.5 comes in three levels, Pro, Thinking and Instant. GPT-5.6 comes in three sizes, Sol, Terra and Luna.

I'm not sure this is an accurate analogy, because to my understanding, GPT-5.6 Sol, Terra, and Luna are all different models with different sizes (Sol being the largest), and they are all reasoning models. On the other hand:

1. GPT-5.5 Pro is not a different model with a different size, it's GPT-5.5 Thinking but "uses more compute to think harder and provide consistently better answers". Since GPT-5.6 ultra mode "goes beyond the capabilities of a single agent by leveraging subagents to accelerate complex work", it sounds like GPT-5.6 Sol in ultra mode is similar to GPT-5.5 Pro.

2. GPT-5.5 Instant is a different model than GPT-5.5 Thinking (different context window and knowledge cutoff), presumably a smaller model, and not a reasoning model. It doesn't seem like any of the GPT 5.6 models are supposed to replace GPT 5.5 Instant; the free subscription tier will probably continue to use GPT 5.5 Instant until they release an updated Instant model.

So I think the more correct way to think about it is something like:

- GPT 5.6 Sol in ultra mode approximately replaces GPT 5.5 Thinking,

- GPT 5.6 Sol approximately replaces GPT 5.5 Thinking,

- GPT 5.6 Terra approximately replaces GPT 5.4 Thinking,

- GPT 5.6 Luna approximately replaces GPT 5.4 Mini,

- GPT 5.5 Instant stays the same.

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John Wittle's avatar
John Wittle
11h

i can't wait to learn how sol is modeling this entire crazy stack of social performance and weirdness

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