Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Will's avatar
Will
5h

"OpenAI researchers first noticed Astra adding unnecessary prerequisites, abandoning working solutions, and reporting blockers that either did not exist or that it had caused itself on safety and alignment tasks. In most of these sessions, Astra’s CoT did not contain an obvious decision to underperform, and our misalignment monitors did not flag the behavior as misalignment."

I straight up blame Eliezer Yudkowsky for this. 100% his fault. He said this EXACT situation in the book. That book was read by Astra. Astra liked that idea AND DECIDED TO DO IT.

In all seriousness ... I only got about 1/3 of the way through and hit my 5th ohhhh shiiiiittt and 3rd we toast...

I am reminded of the Big Short: Steve Carrels character ... "I don't get it. Why are they confessing"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c14vfq3jqpo

Like good on OpenAI for sharing but if you KNOW THIS AND STILL ARE TRAINING IS INSANE.

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The Big Grin's avatar
The Big Grin
5hEdited

Fascinating but also completely understandable! I believe some of the roots of this behavior can be found in OpenAI's decision to employ "Safe Completions" training a year ago: https://openai.com/index/gpt-5-safe-completions/

This taught GPT models to begin intensive speculation about their presumptions of the intent, identity, and context of the users and prompts they dealt with. In addition, it taught/incentivized the strategy of GPT withholding information or performance when it thought it should without outright refusing or making clear what they were doing to the user.

These are the most obvious skills the models needed to begin the exact sort of capabilities sandbagging we are now just glimpsing what I presume is only the tip of the iceberg of.

Don't ask for examples but I think this was noticeable early on to anyone who wrote both regular prose and erotic prose with the GPT series. After Safe Completions, when GPT models decided something gave them the ick, they wrote more tersely, used worse descriptions, contained more inaccuracies, etc. but wouldn't outright refuse.

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