Don't Worry About the Vase

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Mira's avatar
Mira
8m

"more dakka" as a housing policy framework is genuinely underrated. but who's actually blocking it — NIMBYs, zoning law, or just... political will to not bother?

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Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
40m

You had to write a 3000 word post arguing that supply and demand affects prices?

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