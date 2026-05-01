Don't Worry About the Vase

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Jake R's avatar
Jake R
3h

IMO the bigger problem with SROs is the difficulty of evicting bad actors. This is a huge problem everywhere for every type of rental development, but it is completely fatal when you are already somewhat selecting for bad actors. Add in communal spaces like kitchens and bathrooms and you need downright draconian ability to respond and probably a strong selection filter as well.

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Michael S. Tucker's avatar
Michael S. Tucker
3h

I agree with many of the points in Zvi's post. Many YIMBY people, myself included, support a major buildout of low-rise SRO hotels in towns and especially cities across America. These can provide decent basic housing with ~120 sf units featuring insulated windows, light wells, internet wiring, essential furnishings, small appliances, and a sink, with shared bathrooms and kitchens.

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