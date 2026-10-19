Don’t Worry About the Vase

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AnthonyCV's avatar
AnthonyCV
8d

>The good news is that the enormity helps

I do not think that word means what he thinks it means

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Calvin P's avatar
Calvin P
8d

A few experiments I'd be curious about based on this research:

1. If you're at OpenAI, look at the models involved in the Hugging Face attack and see if any interesting findings fall out.

2. If you're at Anthropic, compare Hacker Opus to regular Opus and see what neurons fire differently, especially under scenarios where rewards hacks are available.

3. If you're at neither but have a strong GPU, find an emergently misaligned model and start asking questions that display the misalignment. See what kinds of neurons fire.

4. Compare the emergently misaligned model to the version of the model without the emergent misalignment training and see where the differences are.

None of these will "solve alignment" or anything like that, but you could theoretically make some interesting findings that advance our understanding of what misalignment looks like in current models.

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