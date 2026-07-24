Don't Worry About the Vase

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avalancheGenesis's avatar
avalancheGenesis
3h

Bit confused about launching this new Lightcone spinoff (which to be clear sounds like a Good Thing) when Lightcone Infrastructure itself seems perennially in danger of going bankrupt? At least, that was the scuttlebutt during their last 2-3 annual donation drives. If the funding coordinator can't fundraise for its own survival, that seems bad for ecosystem continuity purposes, and also a sign of Philanthropy Skill Issue?

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Gris moyen's avatar
Gris moyen
5h

So, if you want to apply for a grant, should you look at what projects who usually get fundings from the effective altruists look like, or would this be taken as gaming the system. Are you encouraging submissions that don't look like other submissions ?

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