Don't Worry About the Vase

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Benjamin's avatar
Benjamin
2h

I still need to read it carefully but I'm not sure that pausing (more generally, not necessarily the Plan A way) only makes sense if you think superintelligence is likely? Even big-but-not-extinction harms like cyberattacks could benefit from a pause before some kind of int'l agreement to make sure we don't release models that lead to mass cyberattacks in the interim.

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Nicholas Halden's avatar
Nicholas Halden
4h

Re “you cannot forecast this”: this is my position. By its very nature, superintelligence will act in unknowable ways, just like your dog won’t be able to predict when you’ll eg have to stay late at work because of a given phone call. If its actions are predictable, then it isn’t super intelligent.

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