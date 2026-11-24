In the evening of November 22, Donald Trump said he ‘hoped’ the Nvidia board would rehire Jensen Huang, as the ‘best thing for the Company.’

Shortly after that Donald Trump called the Nvidia board. On the morning of November 23, Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia.

Andrew Curran: President Trump live on CNBC [on Monday night]: ‘I’ve been speaking to the board directly and indirectly.’

It was an excellent day for the stock market. Over three trillion dollars in value was added. Nvidia alone was up over 30% on the day.

It was a tragic day in many other ways. This may go down as one of the greatest scandals in history. It was a dark day for our democracy and free market economy and the rule of law, and for the integrity of our government. This will forever, or at least for the next two years, factor into every decision made, and every trade in the stock market. It was the triumph of hostile action, of deliberately setting things up to collapse without you.

In the era of Donald Trump, it was the ultimate ‘nothing matters’ moment. It likely means that Nvidia is going to go back to maximizing, in an adversarial way, how many chips it can sell to China, and to those who will smuggle into China.

It also means that, as in the playbook of OpenAI’s Battle of the Board, the tech vibe army and its commanders are hard at work gloating, and trying to pillage, and to memory hole all of the things Jensen Huang did. They celebrate, emboldened now more than ever to play a hostile game where they make themselves impossible to fire by threatening to blow up their companies, including by threatening the scalps of anyone who dares oppose them.

They are acting as if this was a hit job from The New York Times, rather than pointing out true and important facts about the world that others were also scrambling to report. They are calling that reporting a ‘failure’ because Jensen Huang is once again CEO of Nvidia. There are continued attempts to blame some cabal.

These people work on vibes, so they think that because they ‘won’ they should therefore get rewarded in various ways. They will try to imply this means there shouldn’t be tightening or enforcement of export controls, and other such things. I hope and expect Congress to think otherwise, all the more so.

This is far from over. The national security state is no doubt furious. There are going to be extensive Congressional investigations, and also extensive criminal investigations. Jensen Huang is scheduled for three House committees already. The reporting will continue. There is new reporting on many fronts.

Table of Contents

I Got This One Wrong

To state the obvious, I said this was not going to happen. I was wrong. One of the goals of this post is to explain my understanding, now, of why I was wrong. There were multiple things I got wrong. Most importantly, I did not understand how much Jensen Huang had set everything up to collapse like a house of cards without him. I did not expect the stock market to drop so far that a full Trump Put would be in play, where he would be willing to accept all the consequences of this action. I also expected the national security concerns to be more of a showstopper than they were.

Others got this wrong too, or at least put this as unlikely, although I got it more wrong. Nvidia dropped 14% on Friday and then soared 31% on the reinstatement of Jensen Huang, which shows they did not expect it.

What I continue to believe I was not wrong about was the essential actions of Jensen Huang, and that it is not acceptable for him to continue as CEO of Nvidia. This is a clear and present danger to national security. It is happening anyway, because, in a way I did not anticipate, not having Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia may be an even bigger danger.

How Did It Happen?

This was the Nvidia board announcement of Jensen Huang’s return.

Nvidia Newsroom: NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk. “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.” Harvey Jones will remain as Board chair. “I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.” As previously announced, in light of recent reporting that Mr. Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, the Board formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate, and the committee retained independent counsel to assist it in that investigation. The Board reiterated that the committee’s investigation will proceed to conclusion. Mr. Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it. The Board also recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The committee is engaging counsel with experience in national security matters, and such counsel will be retaining advisors with expertise in national security matters. NVIDIA is commencing a search to fill a new position, Chief Compliance Officer, to oversee compliance across NVIDIA and report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. NVIDIA will continue to cooperate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries. Ryan Gould, Ian King, and Edward Ludlow (Bloomberg): “Thank you all for the second chance,” he said. “I am gonna be a better CEO the second time around.”

For now Jensen Huang is being magnanimous, being thankful for the second chance and saying he was going to do better, and apologizing and saying he is going to therapy. We will see if that lasts.

The board did not consult management, including the interim CEO. They got a call from Donald Trump, and then did what they had to do.

The explanation is that now that they are satisfied that Jensen Huang being reinstated ‘poses no national security risk.’ As literally presented this is Obvious Nonsense. Of course Jensen Huang leading Nvidia poses a national security risk. What they mean is that Trump told them to do it anyway, that they would not be held responsible for that, and that not reinstating him would present both a national security risk and also a personal job security risk.

The Editorial Board (WSJ): Mr. Trump claimed his Administration had conducted a “very thorough investigation” into Nvidia, and Mr. Huang was “exonerated.” That must be the quickest very thorough investigation in history. All of this suggests Mr. Trump assured the board that his Administration wouldn’t punish the company for possible violations of export controls or securities laws if they rehired the CEO.

Later in the post I will examine exactly how much pressure was involved here.

Donald Trump Intervened Personally to Install Jensen Huang at Nvidia

At a high level, this is the story of The Fall and Rise of Jensen Huang. None of these facts is meaningfully in dispute:

Jensen Huang and Nvidia sold a lot of chips to China, and sold a lot of chips to what are now known to be chip smuggling operations, and engaged in a systematic adversarial lobbying and technical compliance campaign while Jensen has a lot of affairs including with both a direct report and also one of the larger chip smugglers who is also an alleged spy according to government reports that know of the affair. The New York Times reports this information in public. Jensen Huang, under pressure and about to be fired, resigns from Nvidia. Nvidia stock tanks. Other stocks tank. Donald Trump personally calls for the reinstatement of Jensen Huang. He ‘speaks to the board directly and indirectly’ on this matter. He makes it clear what he wants, and that he does not consider Jensen Huang a national security risk. The Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang, in a surprise move, without consulting management.

It is very clear that step #4 was the key in causing step #5. Trump has said as much.

I did not sufficiently seriously consider the possibility of #4 happening to this large an extent, or that it would be sufficient to trigger this style of intervention, and I predicted the national security state and others would fight back against it harder than they did.

Aleph (November 18): The Jensen Huang affair is the first time I've ever seen NYC finance types be more clearpilled about a situation than tech people, which is interesting Samuel Hammond (November 19): Realism vs sycophancy.

It was exactly the NYC finance types, rather than the San Francisco types or tech types, that made this happen, and that place such a high value on Jensen Huang, and that forced the President’s hand.

The Trump Put

Nvidia was judged, in this sense, Too Big to Fail (to have Jensen Huang as CEO).

Amrith Ramkumar, Josh Dawsey, C. Ryan Barber and Robbie Whelan (WSJ): The artificial-intelligence boom that had powered the U.S. stock market and economy for months was coming undone. Jensen Huang, the longtime CEO of chipmaking giant Nvidia had been ousted following revelations of two affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. Investors were hitting sell on the entire AI trade. President Trump told associates there was only one solution: getting Huang, a friend and ally, his job back. … What followed were a frantic 48 hours in which the president, the vice president and other top administration officials relayed [Attorney General Todd] Blanche’s assurances to board members as they rushed to rescue a leader Trump hadn’t even heard of when he began his second term. Amrith Ramkumar, Josh Dawsey, C. Ryan Barber and Robbie Whelan (WSJ): He said he was told the government hadn’t found Huang had done anything illegal, only that “he made some indiscretions having to do with other things.” Trump said once he heard there was no illegal activity on Huang’s part, “I began a push.” Charles Gasparino: BREAKING: Major investors were alerting people close to the White House after last week’s AI-stock debacle that the probability was near 100% that the country was heading for a recession, given the unwind of the AI trade and how it would impact spending across the tech ecosystem. It’s seen as the major reason why @SecScottBessent suddenly joined his boss in calling for @JensenHuang to be reinstated because it would at least temporarily pause the market convulsion, my sources (who have been pretty good on this) tell me. … Now my opinion: There may be a short term gain, but the potential for long term pain is pretty high. Huang coming back doesn’t mean he can come back to do biz as usual. How will he sell to China? The investigations from Congress are coming. How will @SecScottBessent and @SecRubio (much less @howardlutnick ) rationalize what we will be discovering about chips going to China? Jay Shooster: Jensen’s reinstatement should give you an idea of how short-term economic incentives may prevent us from simply shutting down AI models even when they pose glaring dangers to our national security.

Jensen Huang denies that this was ‘solely at the president’s request.’

Jon Swartz (Techstrong.ai): While Huang acknowledged that the Trump administration provided assurances to the board that his return would not pose a national security risk, he called claims that he was brought back solely at the president’s request “completely untrue.” Instead, Huang said the board made its decision after it “evaluated the entire situation” and “gathered facts.”

This is a clear case of Exact Words. Yes, of course the board ‘evaluated the entire situation’ and ‘gathered facts’ in addition to the fact that Trump very strongly wanted him reinstated, and what he was doing to make that happen. And yes, those additional facts mattered, especially the stock drop, and they would have pushed back harder if circumstances were different. He was not the ‘sole’ cause.

This is also a clear case of ‘who are you kidding.’ Trump says his intervention was ‘very important.’ He says that the board did what ‘we’ wanted and that he was ‘represented’ at the board meeting. Previously, the board had said, according to Faber, ‘no effing way’ Huang was coming back.

The President did it.

The President personally picking the CEO of one of the world’s largest companies is not typically the kind of thing a free market Democracy with robust rule of law goes around doing.

Tad DeHaven (Cato Institute): The President Has No Business Picking Nvidia’s CEO… Why was that the president’s deal to make? Greg Ip: The Nvidia scandal is the logical result of America's slide into state capitalism under Trump. The backlash may mark a turning point, back to the separation of board room and state. Scott Lincicome: Yes it is. And I hope Greg is right. Greg Ip (WSJ): Trump’s break with precedent (he led a similar trip in his first term) symbolizes how government and corporate interests have become more tightly intertwined in his presidency. Nvidia’s controversial sale of chips to China, if not Huang’s indiscretions, were the logical outcome. … Shortly after returning to office, Trump reeled back enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act which bars American companies from bribing foreign officials to win business. Overzealous enforcement “actively harms American economic competitiveness and, therefore, national security,” he wrote. He approved sales of sensitive technology, such as F-35 jet fighters to Saudi Arabia and Nvidia chips to the United Arab Emirates, despite some U.S. officials’ fears the tech would leak to China. He also began meddling directly in company business, including taking direct stakes in companies such as Intel, critical minerals producers and the missile business of L3Harris. … Imagine, [Robert Lighthizer] said, that an adviser to Ronald Reagan had used Huang’s “addiction” logic in the 1980s and suggested selling American space-based missile-defense tech to the Soviets “because then they’ll get addicted to us. The whole notion is beyond preposterous.” Editorial Board (WaPo): Maybe Nvidia’s board made the right call, but this is not how free markets are supposed to work. … Trump acknowledged that the recent market correction “probably” influenced his intervention, though he said “the bigger impact was the long term.” A president worried about falling stock prices shouldn’t respond by rearranging the management team of one of America’s most valuable companies. … Huang’s extraordinary resurrection will inevitably teach Silicon Valley something about power. The wrong lesson would be that executives need more intertwined relationships with Washington. Healthy capitalism depends on companies succeeding because they satisfy customers and investors, not because their executives curry the president’s favor. Huang might be indispensable, but that’s for Nvidia to decide.

Why would it be the wrong lesson to think that you need to cozy up to power, if power has decided that it can replace or reinstate you? That sounds like the right lesson. If you don’t want them to draw that conclusion, how about making it not true?

How bad is this intervention, on the scale of ‘that was Tuesday in the Trump Administration’ to ‘Nvidia is now kind of nationalized.’

Greg Ip: Nvidia is becoming a government sponsored enterprise (GSE). Like the original GSEs, Fannie & Freddie, the state guides its mission and governance; and its success now depends as much on state favor as business prowess. PoliMath: This is a consequence of the fact that SCOTUS let the Biden admin get away with pressuring tech companies to censor social media during Covid. They set the precedent that “the state guides (the company) mission and governance and success depends on state favor”



I said that was a bad idea at the time! Oh well, too bad I lost that argument. It sure sucks to have no consequences for awful behavior, doesn’t it?

All sufficiently large companies, and definitely all such AI companies, depend on not incurring the wrath of the Federal Government or the White House.

The Whole Affairs

That’s additional affairs, plural, so that means a minimum of four.

Better to Be Feared Than Loved

When Sam Altman returned to OpenAI, he purged those who had opposed him.

As Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia, one assumes he will attempt to do the same, to the extent that he sees such folks that way, or needs to send a message.

I do not see the Nvidia board as in the same position as the OpenAI board.

The OpenAI board fired Altman for reasons it could not explain, out of the blue, in a decision it was not forced to make. If I was Altman, I too would have replaced the board as a condition of my return. It is unsurprising that he also purged those who sided too strongly with the board.

Jim Cramer wants to know why the Chairman and all who voted against Huang don’t resign. This is why: The Nvidia board had no meaningful choice. They tried their best to keep him on board pending a nominal investigation for as long as possible. They asked Jensen to resign based on highly public information. Jensen Huang could choose not to overhaul his board. Donald Trump explicitly praised the board as doing a great job.

My expectation is that he will overhaul the board anyway.

Why? Because, whether or not he is loved, Jensen Huang reigns largely in fear.

Reigning in fear is a valid way to reign. Many tech icons, such as Steve Jobs, reigned in fear and did great things. Machiavelli approves.

The board was unanimous in reinstating Jensen Huang. One guess what would have happened to anyone who voted no. Donald Trump is calling Jensen Huang ‘a Great Patriot and a National Treasure.’ Anyone seen The Death of Stalin? Rings some bells.

Rather than owning this basic fact, certain people gaslight us by showing us that, why, everyone cheers so loudly for Comrade Jensen Huang, no one stops clapping, they must truly love Jensen Huang and they definitely don’t fear him or want to be caught as the one not clapping. Nor are they clapping because their company stock was down 40% and is now up 30% from there.

This here sounds like an employee with a perfectly normal loving attitude who definitely is not trying to flatter anyone, oh no, definitely not.

Jim Fan: It was the worst of times, it is the best of times. It was the season of Darkness, it is the season of Light. It was the Winter of despair, it is the Spring of hope.



Today is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.



Summer is coming. Congrats to humanity. 💚💚💚

What about the article David Sacks was photographing?

Emily Steel, Kalley Huang, Ryan Mac and Tripp Mickle (NYTimes): As Nvidia became wealthier and wealthier in recent years, Jensen Huang grew increasingly frustrated with his staff. He told groups of subordinates that they had become so rich that he couldn’t motivate them simply with money, according to three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations. The only way he could grind more work out of them, he added, was through humiliation. This was an extension of a philosophy that went back decades. Mr. Huang had for years been berating his employees, documents and interviews show. His tongue lashings were savage and inventive. He told one executive that his mother should have aborted him, according to one witness. He said he would rip both arms off a subordinate and beat the person over the head to death with them. And he told another employee he would rip off the top of their head and “pee on your brain.” Katie Notopoulos: This is, of course, horrible behavior I absolutely do not condone. Also, empirically, extremely funny. My biggest complaint here is that these aren't very original. gotta ding him for style points here. Derek Thompson: Jensen Huang being a Jesse Armstrong character has been a fun revelation. … “I’d rather torture you into greatness, because I believe in you,” he once said. Emily Steel, Kalley Huang, Ryan Mac and Tripp Mickle (NYTimes): … Mr. Huang also inspired love and reverence from many of his employees. Thousands have signed a letter asking for his return. Some have tattoos of Nvidia’s logo. Both those who liked Mr. Huang and those who disliked him described Nvidia as cultish. … Michael Winston, a former senior vice president of human resources, threatened to sue Nvidia in 2005, saying that he had been fired after objecting to Mr. Huang’s conduct, which he described as “the most verbally abusive, threatening and intimidating behavior” he had witnessed in his career. … Mr. Winston said Mr. Huang told him that he would not stop. “It has good entertainment value,” Mr. Huang told him. … In one instance, Mr. Huang went around a room, telling managers he would kill them, according to one person with knowledge of the incident. When he reached a person in their 70s, Mr. Huang said that the person was really old and everyone hoped they would drop dead.

Sounds like many visionary and highly successful tech founders. You may not like it, indeed I hope you do not like it, but there is a plausible case that this is what peak performance looks like.

I know how easy it is for an article like this to blow things out of proportion, and to find selective facts and string them together to paint a picture. I do not think that is happening here. I think that Jensen Huang was the person being described here.

The Law of No Evidence

Donald Trump’s congratulatory message clears Jensen Huang by saying that there is ‘no reason to believe’ that Jensen Huang’s return poses a national security risk, and that it ‘does not possess evidence’ that Huang ‘acted unlawfully.’

Donald Trump: The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure. Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security. Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP​

Remember the Law of No Evidence. Any claim that there is “no evidence” of something is evidence of bullshit. This is an even more clear case than usual, in that there is very obviously quite a lot of evidence that his return poses a national security risk.

Even if we know everything Jensen Huang did, and even if Alice Huang turns out to have only been a chip smuggler at large for profit rather than a spy, Jensen Huang engaged in a systematic campaign to sell chips to China, and have chips smuggled into China, and to compromise the United States government on this, while taking a fully adversarial stance. He may or may not have technically broken related laws along the way, at least in any way you could prove.

How much of not a national security risk is Jensen Huang? This much, very safe.

Weijia Jiang: In an ongoing interview, Trump says if Huang had not been reinstated at Nvidia, Xi might have called and asked him to lead a Chinese company. If Huang was “mad” enough at the U.S. Trump said he may have done it… adding he has some of their “blood in him.” Dave Kasten: The President of the United States has confirmed that he fears that Jensen Huang would essentially defect to China.

The War Against the Press

The New York Times reported on one of the biggest financial news stories of all time, and one of the biggest scandals in American history, and a clear threat to national security, repeatedly for days on end.

The response was to declare war against The New York Times, and assume this must be some grand conspiracy, and also to declare some sort of ‘victory’ against it.

Toby Rogers: The @NYTimes ' coordinated assault on Jensen Huang is astonishing. Three to five hit pieces a day. Front page. Thinly sourced. Every day for two weeks. If the NY Times spent even 1% of that energy going after Epstein's clients or Big Pharma, the world would be a better place. Jensen Huang and Elon Musk are the wrong type of rich and the @NYTimes hates that. bone: asking my agent swarm to do oppo research on every journalist at the NYT, examining their sex lives, interviewing their ex girlfriends, investigating their marriages, their personal debts, their financial connections to Anthropic and EA causes.



we are the media now. Trent Kelly: Holy shit man, this is an insanely coordinated campaign. This is way worse than what I expected to learn.

I have not seen any evidence of a coordinated campaign. If there is one, I am not involved in any way.

When I heard about ‘the Nvidia smear campaign’ and that someone’s heart went out to those put at risk, I initially thought ‘oh that’s nice that Olivia Moore worried about all the victims of Nvidia’s smear campaigns.’ I knew some people. Then I quickly realized, no, she meant a supposed smear campaign against Nvidia.

Olivia Moore: my heart goes out to the people whose pensions and retirement accounts were put at risk by the Nvidia smear campaign



I know the feeling of trying to build generational wealth while someone else is trying to win a Pulitzer. Incredibly disheartening. Derek Thompson: Quick review of the media figures behind the Nvidia smear campaign:



- The ink-stained wretch who wrote a memo summarizing intelligence connecting Alice Huang to the CCP was Marco Rubio.



- The CNBC fixture who just blacklisted Megaspeed for export violations was Howard Lutnick.



- The podcast regular who alleged Jensen Huang had an affair with a highly questionable client and also several subordinates was Jensen Huang.



- The publisher who investigated Alice Huang, leading to the confiscation of her Singapore passport was the [sic] Singapore Ministry of State Affairs.

Then I saw what she was riffing off of ‘how dare the press try to impact the world or care about what changes occur in the world’:

Julia Black: my heart goes out to the intrepid team at the @nytimes who did absolutely generational reporting on the Nvidia scandal



I know the feeling of trying to do accountability journalism in a culture that simply does not care about accountability. Incredibly disheartening. PoliMath: This indicates that the NYT reporting was done with a specific goal in mind and that goal was not "report the facts" but "get Jensen Huang fired" Patrick McKenzie: Third party has a model that NYT reporters would understand accurately reporting what US officials would saying would result in adverse consequences to subject of reporting, and that what US officials were saying was obviously newsworthy.



This third party shares that model. Third party also may have *desire* for the outcome, or desire for outcomes shaped like the outcome generally, but third parties having desires does not establish first party desires. Accountability journalism is a bit of a spectrum, right. In some cases, the journalists are *extremely* emotionally invested in the fall-from-grace that will predictably happen when bad acts by the powerful are reported.



And in some cases it is not the fall-from-grace but instead "I have facts available which demonstrate bad acts. If these facts were to come to light, the bad acts will be less likely in the future. The facts will not come to light unless I, or someone like me, does the legwork. Observably, no one has done the legwork." think this is a real distinction, and expect to need to reference it again when people say "Patrick, you tried to get a political opponent's 501c3 status revoked, by reporting their years long campaign of abuses which are sufficient evidence to have their 501c3 status revoked." PoliMath: I wonder what forms of accountability would be considered acceptable without Jensen's removal. For example: increased oversight into Nvidia chip exports? Shouldn't we do this regardless of who is CEO of Nvidia? This is somewhat "vibe" on my part, but there does seem to be a disconnect between Jensen's personal future and what changes we actually want to see as a matter of policy. Does a Jensen-less Nvidia change who gets chips? How? Based on whose determination?

By the determination of the CEO. The new temporary CEO already made very different choices, which may or may not get reversed. I do not think we can allow Jensen Huang to be making those choices, but it was decided that the alternative was worse.

This is probably the cleanest version.

Nassim Nicholas Taleb: Summary: 1) The hack job on Jensen Huang by the NYT failed. 2) Journalists don't like it when they lose their power over us citizens. Social media works better than journalism. Derek Thompson: Sorry for the rant but this is driving me crazy.



It’s notable who is deemed worthy of agency when commentators talk about the news.



Basically, folks like this and others in SV write and read books about personal responsibility and decision-making—basically, AGENCY— as if agency were a good thing. But note how their analysis of the news treats agency as a kind of evil. When complex things happen in the world, Bad Guys have all the agency and good guys were forced to do things against their will.



Look at the Jensen story. What seems to have happened is the Nvidia board, which is a group of very powerful grown ups bound by Delaware law to look after their firm’s interest with care, held private discussions with their chief executive after a series of damaging news articles, reported to the public that his lack of candor made him untenable as CEO, and pushed him out. Then the USG intervened, reportedly told them that Jensen wouldn’t be charged with crimes, and they brought him back after the stock nearly halved.



How do Taleb and other tell this story? Basically as a Greek tragedy with one protagonist and one god: The news media. Did the Nvidia board make a mistake? Did they make TWO mistakes? Did Jensen make a mistake? No, these are victims. Victims don’t get agency. Who gets agency? The bad guys, the press, the media. Some Brooklyn reporters who make some phone calls and wrote up what people said apparently attempted a coup and forced the poor helpless Nvidia board to fire an innocent man against their own will. A lot of people writing about Jensengate as if it were an epic Ragnorak between three reporters at the NYT and the forces of goodness at USG and SVworld. The erasure of the motives and agency of the Nvidia board is amazing!

What a sentence to say about ‘uncovering an affair by an absurdly wealthy and powerful CEO of one of the world’s most valuable companies with someone who is, at minimum, a major customer and presumed chip smuggler.’

Antonio García Martínez: Journalists fancy themselves speaking truth to power, but nowadays they're usually doing the reverse.



On the plus side, this whole episode reveals just how little is downstream of them anymore in the tech world. And they will never, ever live down how irrelevant they've become. Derek Thompson: Hold on.



Did the NYT puppet master a coup at Nvidia that nearly destroyed the AI trade and gave the future to China (the Sacks et al take) before an unprecedented intervention by the most powerful man in the world or is the media irrelevant? You can’t puppet master a conspiratorial coup and also be irrelevant.

Notice how important it is for this type of person to ‘win’ and for their opponents to ‘lose’ and ‘fail’ and be ‘irrelevant.’

The New York Times did what it set out to do. It exposed important facts about the world. All the news that was fit to print was printed. The world then changed, a lot, based on those facts. Ultimately, yes, Jensen Huang was reinstated, but it is a hell of a thing to call a story ‘irrelevant’ when at the start of the month Nvidia was trading over 200 and as of my typing this it is at 152.44.

Don’t get me wrong. You probably don’t hate The New York Times enough, the Scott Alexander piece was atrocious, there are others even worse that I will not name, and The New York Times often functionally hates tech. I have no doubt their motivations were not completely neutral here. I do not consider uncovering this particular affair to be in the ranks of ‘generational reporting.’

It was still pretty great reporting. The New York Times offered a piece on how they broke open the Nvidia investigation. Tech then accused them of taking a ‘victory lap.’ Well, yeah. They broke the story. They got the scoop. They had the nose for the news. It mattered. As is almost always the case, it could have mattered more.

The only thing I’ve heard directly challenged was potential overstatement on the confidence level of Alice Huang being a spy. She is an alleged spy, whereas there were a number of days when I and everyone else was not writing the word ‘alleged.’ To me, if that goes on for several days without contradiction, and even after the correction she’s still effectively an agent of Chinese interests in her corporate role, it seems at minimum like a highly understandable mistake.

There’s Going to Be an Investigation

This is on top of the existing investigations, where Jensen Huang is already scheduled to appear before three House committees.

Mitt Romney: Let me get this straight: we rushed AI along without regulating safeguards in order to stay ahead of China and at the same time, we sold China the very chips they’d need to get ahead of us. Smells of profit, corruption and perhaps worse. Peter Baker (NYTimes): “There is something profoundly wrong about Jensen Huang having a relationship with a Chinese Communist Spy and helping China get a huge number of very advanced computer chips when that was specifically against the policy of the United States Government and now he is being reinstated as ceo of the most advanced chip making company in the world,” former Speaker Newt Gingrich, a strong Trump ally, wrote online. Matthew Yglesias: Well we know what to hold hearings on at least. Derek Thompson: Obvious take, but: Megaspeedgate just became one of the biggest political stories of 2027. The congressional hearings are going to be cinema. I don't care where you fall on the political or AI-booster spectrum, the whole news world of politics-of-tech is absolutely eating next year. Nicholas Decker: I like Jensen Huang, let me be clear. But the story here is that he allowed chips essential to creating weapons to be diverted to our geopolitical adversary, and the President personally intervened to allow it to continue. This is the biggest scandal ever, pretty much? Richard M. Nixon: "I expect Mr. Huang and board members to be prepared to answer questions before the Congress." Gerard Baker: We live in an America where Canadian lumber is a threat to our national health, Greenland’s territory is a menace to our national security and sending high-technology equipment to Communist China is a business opportunity. #Nvidia

I disagree with Derek Thompson, but only because I think 2027 is going to be, shall we say, OBE, as in Overtaken By Events.

The incoming Congressional majority is not happy.

Watcher Guru: JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Senator Schumer says Democrats will use their full power to investigate Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, other executives, and the Trump administration. Senator Elizabeth Warren: This reckless decision to bring back Jensen Huang does not change the fact that Huang and NVIDIA still owe Congress answers.



The Trump Administration needs to explain what “input” was given and by which senior officials to support Huang’s reinstatement.



Huang’s return only increases the urgency to pass bipartisan export control bills and make sure NVIDIA does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk. Speaker-Elect Hakeem Jeffries: My statement on the egregious decision by NVIDIA to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO.

Andrew Curran: California AG Rob Bonta has issued a subpoena to NVIDIA as part of an investigation into whether advanced chips or confidential information may have gone to China and whether NVIDIA misled investors and the public. The Kobeissi Letter (November 20, before the reinstatement): Nvidia Is Now Facing:



1. SEC investigation into potential "accounting irregularities"



2. FBI investigation into "Chinese intelligence operations" involving Jensen Huang



3. Allegations of Jensen Huang having an affair with a Chinese spy



4. California investigation into allegedly "misleading shareholders"



5. Criminal investigation into Megaspeed over export control violations



6. Shareholder lawsuit over "undisclosed ties" between Jensen Huang and Megaspeed



7. Congressional investigation into alleged interference with the Megaspeed probe



8. Internal board investigation into "national security and corporate governance failures"



Just 14 days ago, none of these investigations had been publicly reported.

Meanwhile, it looks like for now Lutnick will also survive, because of reasons.

Mediaite: Maggie Haberman Confirms Blockbuster Report That Trump Backed Off Firing Howard Lutnick After Commerce Sec's $25M Donation to Presidential Library Rep. Suhas Subramanyam: Lutnick is a business guy.



You don’t pay Trump $25 million to not get fired from a job that pays you $250,600 a year.



You do it because your family’s net worth has nearly doubled to over 7 billion since you’ve been there.

I am sure there is nothing to see there, either.

More on Chip Smuggling

Alec Stapp: New details about Megaspeed, Alice Huang, and the transshipment of NVIDIA chips to China in this WSJ reporting:



1. “Singapore prosecutors allege Li bought computer servers equipped with Nvidia chips and lied to the American supplier, claiming the hardware was for his local company, Luxuriate Your Life.”



2. “Instead, prosecutors allege, those servers were shipped to neighboring Malaysia—and then to an unnamed third location.”



3. “By the time those charges were filed, Li had been working with Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, for years.”



4. “Li, Alice Huang and Kang began setting up a chain of partners in Southeast Asia to funnel advanced computing power to Chinese customers.”



5. “They acquired the Singaporean unit of a Chinese video game company and renamed it Megaspeed. Alice Huang was registered as a company director.”



6. “Megaspeed brought servers to Malaysia and provided legal offshore computing power to Alibaba.”



7. “In violation of U.S. export controls, some of those servers were sent to a Shanghai tech company called Century Litong.”



8. “Megaspeed largely went dark in Singapore after Alice Huang’s departure. But the team behind it is now running a new venture called Novagate Cloud.”



9. “Set up in 2025, Novagate says on its website that it is an Nvidia cloud partner operating at least two data centers with Nvidia’s leading-edge Blackwell chips.”



10. “In the first five months of this year, Novagate received at least $300 million worth of hardware containing Nvidia chips at one of its entities in Malaysia.”

In other Alice Huang news, yep, definitely no evidence she was a spy, no sir.

Jonathan Swan, Julian E. Barnes and Maggie Haberman (NYTimes): The Chinese woman at the heart of the Nvidia scandal kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out a secret affair with Jensen Huang, according to multiple people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports that describe the encounters. The woman, Alice Huang, was in touch with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year, the people with knowledge of the intelligence said. That period overlaps with at least a portion of the time she was in a relationship with Mr. Huang, then the head of the world’s leading maker of advanced artificial intelligence chips. Zac Hill: Totally the kind of thing a not-a-spy would do Alexander Ward and Lingling Wei (WSJ): At the center of the Jensen Huang drama sits a debate over what it means to be a spy. … Some U.S. officials also said the links to Chinese intelligence were circumstantial, given how Chinese business leaders are often compelled to remain in contact with the country’s national-security apparatus. Others said the indications that Alice Huang collected and passed on information, regardless of how sensitive, posed a risk to national security given the centrality of Jensen Huang to the U.S. artificial-intelligence industry. … Interviews with current and former U.S. intelligence officials, lawmakers and China analysts suggest the spy-or-not-a-spy question misses a broader point. The greater challenge, they say, is that China’s intelligence services have grown so expansive and opportunistic under Xi that the line between a recruited agent and an unwitting asset has blurred—making it harder to assess the damage and easier to dismiss the threat. … Against that backdrop, intelligence analysts say Alice Huang would have been impossible for the security service to miss. … Trump told CNBC on Monday that he had spoken directly with Xi about Jensen Huang, saying the Chinese leader’s respect for the Nvidia CEO was “so great” and that Xi had called him “brilliant.” Trump also suggested that if the Nvidia chief were treated badly, he could end up running a rival AI company—in China.

Trump, as is his style, is doubling down on Jensen being completely innocent on the chip smuggling, and continues to say he thinks Alice Huang is not a spy, as per his interview with Faber. He says Huang ‘certainly did not know’ about the diversions of chips, which is a laughable thing for him to claim.

The Market Roars

Nvidia was up 30% when Jensen Huang was reinstated, although it gave a chunk of that back the next day without a clear reason for that underperformance. Going by the short term reaction, if you assume the market would have been flat otherwise, he added roughly $1 trillion to Nvidia and $3 trillion to the overall stock market.

That is rather a lot of money. Jensen Huang is seen as super valuable. Why would one man be that important?

I also did not understand why Nvidia was down so much on Jensen Huang being forced out, or especially when it kept falling. Nvidia has plenty of other markets to sell chips to. Nvidia is making a ton of money. Nvidia is under investigation, but as we have seen is too big to fail, at least in the ‘government effectively shuts it down over crimes’ kind of way. So what was so bad that it wiped out this much market value?

I still do not know for sure and can only guess. At this point, my guess is a combination of factors: Jensen Huang intentionally set the company up to be ungovernable without him. He had over fifty direct reports. He did a lot of handshake deals and had a high level of personal trust relationships. He has a strong personal relationship with President Trump. A lot of the talent depended on personal relationships with him. It is also possible that he was, like Altman, working in ways that made the company more likely to implode without him if he did not come back.

This is not the kind of thing that ‘just happens.’ This is a choice. One of the advantages and disadvantages is that if you are fired, then it is a giant mess. Which is bad, because you own a lot of stock and it is terrible for the company. But it is good, in the sense that it makes it very difficult to fire you.

Even now, Jensen Huang is refusing to create a succession plan, claiming it would create ‘unnecessary hierarchy.’ What it creates is the ability to not have a crisis if the CEO suddenly becomes unable to lead, including due to health issues.

Another question in all this is who knew about the reinstatement in advance, and what trades did they do. There was quite a stunning amount of money that could have been made. The particular options trade claim I saw was fake.

Joe Weisenthal: How much of Nvidia's 8% pre-market rally is specifically attributable to Trump's post about bringing Jensen back Danielle Fong: So it looks to me like the NVDA volume just massively dominates the market today, and that most of the price rise was achieved in the premarket at 8:55:00, via globalnewswire (via @martinshkreli ). Trump’s post came at 9:07am. So, very generously, you could attribute all the remaining premarket rise to him. If so, it would be 10 points of the 30 point rise. but locally turned the tide

A quick search found some traders who did well, but nothing that was obviously insider trading on the level available from a trillion dollar gain in market cap.

Morals Shmorals

PoliMath: Apparently the reason people subscribe to the “Financial Times” is to get lectured about how morals are more important than money Financial Times: Jensen Huang’s return is a triumph of money over morals

I mean, how much money are we talking here? A trillion dollars is pretty cool.

If we were only talking about morality, we would not be having this conversation. If the CEO is worth a trillion in market cap, we can overlook quite a lot of moral failings.

The issue was never moral failings. We also would have found a way to overlook sleeping with a direct report. The issue was that he chose Alice Huang.

The Lighter Side

Alpin: BREAKING: Jensen Huang reportedly painted a fake tunnel on a brick wall, tricking an employee into running headfirst into it. PoliMath: Jensen Huang reported told employees "yo mama so fat we should smuggle GPUs to China in her butt crack"

I have confirmation that somehow this is real: