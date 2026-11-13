Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Isha Yiras Hashem's avatar
Isha Yiras Hashem
31m

“Four hours later Jensen Huang had resigned. SPY was up 6bps (0.06%) while QQQ was down 7bps (-0.07%).”

Spy and Qanon?

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PsyXe's avatar
PsyXe
37m

Who has that picture of Eliezer staring and it just says “GOOD.” Maybe the positives and negatives will cancel out but hopefully this will be, at least, a speedbump?

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