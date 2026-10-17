Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Boogaloo's avatar
Boogaloo
Oct 17

Dario: "we must pace the frontier"

"To go slower right?"

"To go... slower... right?"

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Eskimo1's avatar
Eskimo1
Oct 17

Between this and the OpenAI firings, it seems increasingly clear these labs have zero intention of walking the walk on safety. Hard to accept, but we know where we stand. Their plan is to steamroll humanity into RSI at any cost. The post-Coxon song and dance about wanting to be regulated and getting serious about safety meant nothing.

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