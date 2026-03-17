Don't Worry About the Vase

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rxc's avatar
rxc
4hEdited

"Nobody has a very good explanation for why the industry continues this practice."

As a former federal regulator in a different, but just as contentious field, I can tell you. It is tied back to an event that occurred a long time ago (I can't say specifically which one), where someone was hurt by something, and the investigation revealed that some of the data had been mis-read, mis-understood, or just plain faked. And the public outcry went out that "We must make sure that this never happens again!"

So, all of the data now has to be checked, so that an error that happened in the past "never happens again". This is common across many fields where politicians and activists get involved, and is a common reaction by the bureaucrats, who are responsible for "make[ing] sure this never happens again."

Just thought of a good example - thalidomide, where there was no checks to see if it might cause birth defects in children before it was used on pregnant women. The data review was not done properly.

Who, here, is willing to have something bad happen to their spouse or child or other close family members, which turns out might have not happened if the data had been checked? Put your hands up.

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ConnGator's avatar
ConnGator
3h

"Also the person who most has to look at you will be you, so your preferences matter."

Incorrect. I am 100% sure my wife looks at me more than I look in the mirror. So maybe her preferences matter more. Also true on clothing.

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