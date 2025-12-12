Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Performative Bafflement's avatar
Performative Bafflement
Dec 12Edited

> Blinding yourself to information is an extreme response that only makes sense when you are sufficiently outgunned. One good reason to be outgunned is that others might be putting way more effort in than you can or would want to put in.

One of the points I frequently make is that essentially every big company has ten thousand Phd’s that have now for years been coordinating and arbitraging against average people by creating and using vastly imbalanced world-models and optimization power.

They're creating and deploying incredibly fine-grained and insightful models of consumer behavior and motivations, which reach deep into our collective biology and neurology to identify, grasp, and yank on whatever hooks exist for altering people’s behavior at large. They’re discovering and creating biologically-grounded addictive superstimuli, in other words - Skinner boxes writ large.

One outcome that came from this was the fundamentally adversarial dynamics that we see more and more of in our digital and physical lives now - junk food, the "attention economy" making phone time grow from 2-3 hours per day in 2014 to 7-9 hours a day in Zennials today, online gambling, and more.

So, to a first approximation, EVERYONE is in an environment where htey are outgunned, and this puts them to a greater or lesser extent in this zone where blinding yourself and paranoia become the right moves. This is probably a significant contributor to our commons' becoming increasingly burned, figuratively and literally.

Even if you do the smart thing and opt out of adversarial systems - don't eat junk and fast food, don't do social media, don't click or read clickbait - you're still going to be affected by approximately everyone else living in a regime where the paranoia and blindess are game theoretically correct moves!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeff Mohl's avatar
Jeff Mohl
Dec 12

"Every time I try to actually write fiction I feel like an imposter, nothing seems right or good enough, I end up not writing anything. Yet I often have very particular opinions about creative works"

This made me think of the 'taste gap' comments from Ira Glass a few years ago (wait, 11 years?? where does the time go). He makes the point that creative people often go through a phase where their taste is well ahead of their abilities, so everything they make comes up well short of what they know 'good' would look like. This is discouraging, because you feel like 'if I know what good looks like why can't I make it?' And the answer is basically that you have to put in a lot of time doing reinforcement learning to figure out how to make something that meets the standards of your own taste.

The positive note is that without this internal sense of taste it would be almost impossible to become good, unless you had some sort of freakish innate talent. The taste provides the signal you need for learning. So having good taste is a strong indicator of potential.

This all comes from an interview series and I was only able to find it in video form unfortunately, but here's a link to the specific comment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91FQKciKfHI

That whole series on creativity is pretty good, and worth listening to if you have the time.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture