Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
5hout's avatar
5hout
4h

"Plausibly yet another benefit of robotaxis!"

In what universe non-Zvi person who said this? You know they're going to be mic'd up, 100% of the time, to a probably poorly secured data/monitoring center. In practice if you want to engage in "I over heard it in a taxi" trading hacking that monitoring center would be drastically easier, or (for the employees of said taxi company) listening in during "spots checks" of whatever "help I'm trapped in a robotaxi" voice detection system they have.

Reply
Share
Andrew Hunter's avatar
Andrew Hunter
8h

I'm having some trouble following your argument on gov debt.

First, I haven't checked the numbers, but I assume the original claim is that interest payments=25% of collected taxes; that seems plausible to me. Do you think that's false? Honestly it seems neither false nor misleading; you go from there to an argument about whether or not it's a correct economic decision, which is defensible, but I'm having a lot of trouble jumping from there to false, can you elaborate?

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture