Kevin M.
8h

"Despite the associated tax incentives, rich people mostly don’t borrow money against unrealized gains, that is under 2% of their economic income, whereas the unrealized gains are 29%-40% depending on how you count. The loophole should still be closed, but in practice it does not matter much."

How is borrowing money a loophole? The loophole, if anything, is the stepped-up basis for capital gains on death. THAT is the loophole that should be closed. But it can only really be closed if you get rid of the death tax.

Geoffrey
7h

Violent border enforcement and lethal force against active criminals are legitimate state functions, defensible on utilitarian grounds. Imperfect execution is an unfortunate reality.

On the boat incidents, the core question is epistemic. "Operational security prevents disclosure" is a legitimate consideration, but it's structurally identical to what a cover-up looks like from the outside. The question worth asking is what evidence would change your mind either way, and whether that evidence could in principle exist.

On ICE, a genuine question for Americans reading this, how much of what you know comes from media versus direct observation? There are significant incentives for multiple actors to make enforcement look either much better or much worse than it is. First principles seem more reliable here. Border enforcement is a legitimate function, some due process failures during enforcement are inevitable, and the rate and severity of those failures is what actually matters morally. What's you're on the ground read, stripped of the media layer?

