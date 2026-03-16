Don't Worry About the Vase

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Ben Finn's avatar
Ben Finn
3hEdited

> We had a server with an identical twin. Apparently, they would switch places when one didn’t want to come into work.

I have an identical twin brother. We both live in London but move in different circles.

Every few years I’ll see a stranger walking towards me on the street with a very specific look on their face, meaning ‘I know you but don’t understand why you aren’t acknowledging me’. So I stop and tell them I’m not my brother, I’m his twin.

But sometimes they don’t know my brother has a twin, so are incredulous. Why is he pretending not to know me and lying about who he is?! They walk away completely perplexed.

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Ethics Gradient's avatar
Ethics Gradient
3h

A few thought on Slay the Spire:

(1) I personally prefer not punishing card spam (one Hunter Killer per run is enough, and he's not even elite). In particular, the Silent (probably my favorite gameplay loop) and the 0-cost card theme on Defect (especially when using All for For One) are centered around it. I get that there's value in encouraging variety rather than single-minded hyperoptimization / infinite looping but there's also a degree to which you can't encourage a particular class of playstyle as the central character dynamic and then punish people for Doing The Thing.

(2) I wanted to like Doom cards on Necrobinder but found that Lethality (especially when upgraded) tended to massively outclass them. Taking multiple turns to set up your kill and then letting them act first is just worse than massive burst damage.

(3) Agree with Zvi's takes on both Regent and Defect, although when I finally did get Regent deck rolling the hyper-offensive shenanigans it can pull are pretty fun.

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