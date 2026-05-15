Don't Worry About the Vase

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Nicholas Reville's avatar
Nicholas Reville
3h

"We have junk mail because the government gives a massive discount to junk mail, which it calls marketing mail. We could simply stop offering that discount." -- but it funds USPS so that's hard to remove. it's ad income. i think we should give people a way to pay $6 a year to get no junk mail.

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Giacomo Robino's avatar
Giacomo Robino
1hEdited

Movies quality is much less linked to "maximizing" some technical metric (duration, fx, sound quality, etc...) when compared to videogames (duration, map size, graphics), this is one reason for which for many of us movie quality is decidedly not increased in the last 30 years

EDIT: for many of us deluded by the last years of cinema the main dimension on which to measure a movie is one by far: the story, and new stories are often not good as old ones

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