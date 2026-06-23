Don't Worry About the Vase

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Shaked Koplewitz's avatar
Shaked Koplewitz
8h

Re cooking at home, I've found that Claude is fantastic for this, especially for recommending 80/20 quality improvement tradeoffs ("okay you don't need to do high effort step x, but if you do the low effort step y you're getting most of the benefit")

( and also for custom adaptation ("I'd like to make recipe x but don't have/like ingredient y, how to adapt))

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Matt Lashof-Sullivan's avatar
Matt Lashof-Sullivan
9h

I think your policy of feeling bad when you buy games at full retail is importantly wrong. You have said over and over again that you have plenty of money and your scarce resource is time. If you are going to spend a net of like 10 hours on gaming in a given time period, the marginal amount of money it would cost to be playing the thing you most optimally would want to play, vs. the thing that's discounted, is negligible compared to your bankroll, and I think it's worth it to spend your limited gaming hours playing what you actually want to play.

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