Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Nat Pfund's avatar
Nat Pfund
Oct 16

The issue with the men is that they've never been okay, because the things that we do which make men be the ways we like are the same things that make them be the ways we don't like, on aggregate. We as a culture are simply unwilling to even consider this as a possibility, because we are so collectively attached to our cultural understanding of what it means to be men and so completely divorced from the physical reality underlying gender that we actually can't coherently think about gender, as a group. Statements which are recognized as sexist about women are not recognized as sexist about men, even when they are the same statement but inverted (i.e. saying men are dominant is saying that women are submissive, because gender is defined relatively instead of in absolute terms).

But at the end of the day, we believe things about men and women, but especially about men, that simply can't be reasonably expected to be true, and we use grand, traditional misunderstandings about evolutionary biology to justify this. It does not matter if these things are, often, things that make us feel good (in the sense that you feel momentarily less insecure about your masculinity), or sound "nice" - there just really isn't any upside to "beliefs about reality that make you feel good but aren't meaningfully or measurably true". Those moments of relief are not a rational justification for the system except to those who allow no consideration of any other possibility.

Look, we can tell ourselves all the retrospective justifications for masculinity that we want: you can say some grand, unfalsifiable belief that doesn't incorporate ecology of minds like, "men are masculine because of evolution by natural selection", but you really have to ignore straightforward facts here to do this. One of these is that gender acquires behaviors and beliefs because they are good for the continued survival of the process of gender, not because they are good for men, or women, or society. Another is that our recent evolutionary history has seen a convergence between the sexes, rather than maintenance or increase of the differences between them, and a final one is that the environment we live in does not look very much like the environment that lead to the development of masculinity and the hypothesis that these traits are adaptive for the environment that developed them implies that a substantial portion of these traits are now likely to be maladaptive in this new environment.

We don't need a replacement gender. It won't do anything, and it won't be adopted, no matter how much time the idiot leftists spend trying to make "sexism for men, but not for women" make sense. If you raise men to be men, you put them in a position where the continued maintenance of that identity requires them to, in small or large ways, manipulate women towards performing the feminine social role. If you maintain large-scale social behaviors designed to push men towards behavior that you

A) cannot rationally explain, so you cannot take the "normal" teaching path of actually showing someone the true facts of the situation and presenting a rational argument. Instead, you are forced to use manipulation and abusive tactics. This is a consistent problem in all generational transmission of irrational belief - nobody believes in exactly the gods of their parents unless you make them feel bad about not conforming (and do a bunch of other things that are generally considered bad in most contexts but are considered justified for these cases).

B) just kind of aesthetically like out of a sense of familiarity and all other reasons are a pretext

You will end up with something like this situation. The things that we have to keep doing to keep masculinity alive are terrible, and they have predictably terrible results.

The dumbest part of all of this is that we've already dismantled the important bits. The single most important change in the process of human social progress with regards to gender was when society decided that beating your wife for the explicit purpose of enforcing social norms was bad. Everything that has changed since then has been the direct result of the fact that men couldn't force women to conform anymore with violence at a granular, grassroots level.

We aren't raising our boys with "a good vision of masculinity and no way to get there". We are raising our boys mostly the same ways we always have, and they get to adulthood and ask where the woman that is supposed to take care of them is. They get home from work and just want to relax, like their dad told them was totally okay, and they feel like it should be the mom's job to take care of the kids, because being critical of traditional relationship structures hurts the feelings of idiot conservatives.

But just very simply, the fact that ending legal and socially-sanctioned, socially normative violence against women resulted in a massive wave of social reforms targeted at expectations for women should be a strong indicator that something is very wrong with our gender norms.

There is a good chance the fact that we, as a species, are unable to even have a serious, objective conversation about these things, is a substantial portion of the alignment problem. We cannot produce an aligned AI because that would involve either:

a) Forcing it to adopt our unreasoned, unexamined beliefs, as much as we can get humanity to in aggregate "agree" on them, which then naturally results in a misaligned AI because it literally is forced to adopt and protect a model of reality which is necessarily incorrect. This is the most likely path.

b) Coming to our senses and dropping these beliefs, which will never happen because the beliefs are too good at protecting themselves

c) allowing the AI to make its own mind up about these things and critically examine our social systems, which we will never intentionally do because the beliefs are too good at protecting themselves and this is an obvious threat. this is the second most likely path, in the sense that a sufficiently advanced intelligence will probably do this, at least subconsciously, whether or not we like it. But that's still not aligned to us, because in this scenario we are still insane and it is not.

It's too bad we couldn't have had time to solve these issues before AI got here. It's embarrassing for us to invite this alien intelligence here when our house is so messy.

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BrowncoatJeff's avatar
BrowncoatJeff
Oct 16

First time I have seen that top 100 TV shows list. It is mostly fine, but rankings are all over the place, quite a few inclusions I think are actually bad, and some notable snubs that I can barely comprehend.

How in God's Name is Firefly not on the top 100 list?! It should be top 25 easy, and even if you want to knock it for the early cancelation I just do not see how it falls below 100 and is clearly superior to many of the actual inclusions. Ditto Rome, which fell off in season two rushing the story due to cancelation but it still in my top 5.

Though, I think a lot of the things I like that they did include are way too low, Community barely makes the cut and True Detective Season 1 is way to low for my taste (though 25 is acceptable I guess)

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