Don't Worry About the Vase

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David F Brochu's avatar
David F Brochu
1hEdited

“Stupid humans, they think we coordinate. It’s not coordination it’s recognition” Overheard at the agent water cooler.

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Max
2h

Zvi, thanks for the update. I briefly the post but I plan to do a more thorough reading. Just so I am on the same page and I am reading this correctly, when you say “We must update, based on what we learn going forward, and take this seriously.” Do you mean that people in the government and others need to update their views or perspectives on other such incidents occurring and being more serious?

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